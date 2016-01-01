Dr. Sander Leiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sander Leiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sander Leiman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4045 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-7770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sander Leiman, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leiman has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leiman.
