Dr. Sander Binderow, MD
Overview
Dr. Sander Binderow, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Binderow works at
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Atlanta Colon & Rectal Surgery - Atlanta5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 330, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-5669
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 844-3200
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have a difficult case of Crohn's Disease that's very aggressive and have had three different surgeons operate on me. Dr. Binderow is the only one that I have not had complications with after surgery. He is compassionate, thorough, and very skilled. I fully trust him and think anyone looking for a this type of surgeon could not make a better choice.
About Dr. Sander Binderow, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023086238
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
