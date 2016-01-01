Dr. Musunuru has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandeepa Musunuru, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandeepa Musunuru, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Musunuru works at
Locations
Midland Surgical Associates2405 W Missouri Ave, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 697-1061Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Texas Surgical Center5609 Deauville, Midland, TX 79706 Directions (432) 669-4224
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sandeepa Musunuru, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musunuru accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musunuru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musunuru has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musunuru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Musunuru. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musunuru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musunuru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musunuru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.