Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University - Miramar (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Walia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walia?
Very comfortable talking to him. He seems extremely knowledgeable in his profession
About Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1467763607
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System (GME)
- Henry Ford Health System (GME)
- Ross University - Miramar (SOM)
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walia works at
Dr. Walia has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.