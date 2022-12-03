Overview

Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ross University - Miramar (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Walia works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.