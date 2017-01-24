See All Rheumatologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Sandeep Viswanath, DO

Dr. Sandeep Viswanath, DO

Rheumatology
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandeep Viswanath, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. 

Dr. Viswanath works at Health First Dermatology - Melbourne in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hepatitis B - Immune Response, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health First Dermatology - Melbourne
    1223 Gateway Dr Ste 2H, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 361-5571
  2. 2
    Watson Clinic LLP
    1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 680-7000
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 24, 2017
    Excellent physician, very personable and caring
    Pompano Beach, FL — Jan 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sandeep Viswanath, DO
    About Dr. Sandeep Viswanath, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154761328
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Viswanath has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Viswanath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Viswanath has seen patients for Hepatitis B - Immune Response, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viswanath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Viswanath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viswanath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viswanath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viswanath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.