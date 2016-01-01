Dr. Sandeep Vaishnavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaishnavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Vaishnavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Vaishnavi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine.
Dr. Vaishnavi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mindpath Health1130 Situs Ct Ste 190, Raleigh, NC 27606 Directions (919) 792-3940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaishnavi?
About Dr. Sandeep Vaishnavi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1629116801
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaishnavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaishnavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaishnavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaishnavi works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaishnavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaishnavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaishnavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaishnavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.