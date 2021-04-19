Dr. Vaid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandeep Vaid, MD
Dr. Sandeep Vaid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING.
Locations
Care Plus Pharmacy1665 Highway 34 E Ste 100, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 489-5414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr. Vaid and his staff for a while now and I’m never disappointed. They are second to none. Every treatment they have provided me has worked well and they focus on the cause of the problem, not a temporary way to cover it up. Of all the pain groups I’ve seen over the years I’ve had more quality of life with them than any other.
About Dr. Sandeep Vaid, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851684245
Education & Certifications
- NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaid accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaid has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaid.
