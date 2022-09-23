Dr. Thakkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandeep Thakkar, DO
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Thakkar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16405 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 615, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 602-9891
2
Coast Internal Medicine Consultants520 Superior Ave Ste 205, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-1843
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding neurologist who treats me for a neurological disorder called Blepharospasm. When I first came to him I was functionally blind, since my eyelids spasms made it difficult to function. I couldn’t drive and really had difficulty functioning on a daily basis. His treatment has given me my life back! Aside from being extremely competent, he is kind and caring. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Sandeep Thakkar, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1740454586
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
