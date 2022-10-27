Dr. Sandeep Teja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Teja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Teja, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Locations
Wasatch Neurosurgery and Spine Associates1220 E 3900 S Ste 4A, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5966Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Only 2 weeks from initial consultation to surgery. Spinal surgery went great and I feel great. He’s not very personable but I could care less as long as the job was done correctly
About Dr. Sandeep Teja, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1851368765
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teja has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Teja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.