Dr. Sandeep Sirsi, MD
Dr. Sandeep Sirsi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Cobble Hill97 Amity St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 455-2500Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My husband, son, and I met with Dr. Sirsi regarding our son’s recent condition. Immediately, he wanted to ensure that we were all comfortable and had any concerns or questions addressed. He is very thorough, kind, intelligent, and overall respectful. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a good, caring surgeon who puts his patients first. Our family truly lucked out, and now my beautiful boy is living pain free!
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Sirsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sirsi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sirsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sirsi works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirsi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirsi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sirsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sirsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.