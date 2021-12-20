Dr. Singla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandeep Singla, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Singla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center, Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Mercyone Clinton Medical Center and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Singla works at
Locations
Memorial Medical Center747 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Davenport Office1236 E Rusholme St Ste 300, Davenport, IA 52803 Directions (563) 324-2992
Hospital Affiliations
- Cgh Medical Center
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Mercyone Clinton Medical Center
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Singla is top notch. He along with Dr Robken saved my life when I needed emergency surgery for a massive pulmonary embolism. It doesn’t get any better than that.
About Dr. Sandeep Singla, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1467676627
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology

