Dr. Sandeep Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Singh works at
Cardiology Consultants of Texas621 N Hall St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (214) 824-8721Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baylor Scott & White Family Health1575 INTERSTATE 30, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (469) 800-3400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Cardiology Consultants of Texas - Greenville4211 Joe Ramsey Blvd E Ste 108, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (469) 800-7400
- 4 4215 Joe Ramsey Blvd E Ste 108, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (469) 800-3400
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been seeing Dr. Singh for a few years now. Very caring Dr. and takes time to explain your health problems.
- Cardiology
- English
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
