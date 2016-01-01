Overview

Dr. Sandeep Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jb Med Coll and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Singh works at Dialysis Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.