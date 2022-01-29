Dr. Sandeep Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Shah, MD
Dr. Sandeep Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.
Retina Vitreous Center1008 NW 139TH STREET PKWY, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 607-6699
- Summit Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had an optical emergency one Saturday night. Dr. Shah and his technician (Jessica) gave up their Saturday evening to come see me at their Edmond office to make sure my sight was protected. RVC is the BEST place to be if you need eye care for problems with above average complexity. Dr. Shah is truly an expert in his field, and I strongly suspect one of the best retinal/vitreous surgeons in the United States. He and his staff went out of their way at every juncture to make sure that I was well taken care of and my vision was their top priority at all times. This is truly a highly professional operation and you will never feel like you're just a number. Outstanding! I required surgery to correct my problem. Dr. Shah took my issue very seriously at all times and was always quick, efficient, and kind. Vision is important to everyone at RVC, that is very clear.
- English
- FROEDTERT MEMORIAL LUTHERAN HOSPITAL
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- Ou Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Drusen, Acute Endophthalmitis and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.