Overview

Dr. Sandeep Sekhon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sekhon works at Omni Women's Health Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

