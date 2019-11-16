Dr. Sandeep Sehgal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehgal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Sehgal, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Sehgal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Sehgal works at
Locations
Northwest Medical Group - Cardiology Highway 685 E US Highway 6 Ste 300, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-9419
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwest Health- Starke
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Been following my wife and I for over ten years. Courteous, explains his findings, concerned about the welfare of his patients.
About Dr. Sandeep Sehgal, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1326066218
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sehgal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sehgal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sehgal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sehgal has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sehgal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehgal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehgal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehgal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sehgal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.