Overview

Dr. Sandeep Sehgal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Sehgal works at Northwest Medical Group in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.