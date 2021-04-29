Overview

Dr. Sandeep Saroch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Saroch works at Unified Psychiatry PSC in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.