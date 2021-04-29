Dr. Sandeep Saroch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saroch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Saroch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Saroch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Dr. Saroch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ashland Psychiatry Associates Psc401 22nd St, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 329-0408
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saroch?
Dr Saroch is the best. I’ve gone to him since 2009. He has helped me in a tremendous way. He is an amazing doctor. The office staff is awesome
About Dr. Sandeep Saroch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1144325341
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saroch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saroch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saroch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saroch works at
Dr. Saroch has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saroch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Saroch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saroch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saroch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saroch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.