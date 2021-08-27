Dr. Sandeep Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Samuel, MD
Dr. Sandeep Samuel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their residency with Bangalore Med Coll|University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Gastroenterology Consultants of South Texas305 Lorenaly Dr, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 253-0446
Gastroenterology Consultants of South Texas512 Victoria Ln Ste 2, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 253-0445Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Dr. Samuel is a one of a kind physician! He is extremely competent with excellent communication skills and has a wonderful bedside manner. He tested, diagnosed and helped my 18 year old son get his life back so he could start his college golf journey with the necessary dietary information/medicine to feel profoundly better. We are grateful that Dr. Samuel is in our area, excellent doctors are hard to find. You can’t find anyone more on top of their game in his field!!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Bangalore Med Coll|University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Gastritis, Duodenal Polypectomy and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.