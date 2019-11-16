Dr. Sandeep Saluja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saluja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Saluja, MD
Dr. Sandeep Saluja, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Connecticut Skin Institute999 Summer St Ste 305, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 428-4440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Connecticut Skin Institute60 Commerce Park Ste C, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 428-4440
Garden State Dermatology150 River Rd Ste A2, Montville, NJ 07045 Directions (201) 623-9438
Excellent doctor! Removed a skin cancer, very thorough and gentle!
About Dr. Sandeep Saluja, MD
- 9 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Saluja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saluja has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saluja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Saluja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluja.
