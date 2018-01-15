Overview

Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Sahay works at THE METHODIST HOSPITAL in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Hypertension, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.