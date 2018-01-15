See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Sahay works at THE METHODIST HOSPITAL in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Hypertension, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Hypertension Center, Houston Methodist Lung Center
    6445 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-7779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pulmonary Hypertension
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Pulmonary Hypertension
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Dexfenfluramine-Induced Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Familial Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Fenfluramine-Induced Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoxic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sahay?

    Jan 15, 2018
    Professional and compassionate, I couldn't ask for a better doctor!!!!!
    Patty Suzanne Carss in Houston, TX — Jan 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sahay to family and friends

    Dr. Sahay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sahay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD.

    About Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669602710
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Maulana Azad Med Coll & Assoc Hosps
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sahay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahay works at THE METHODIST HOSPITAL in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sahay’s profile.

    Dr. Sahay has seen patients for Pulmonary Hypertension, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.