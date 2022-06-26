Overview

Dr. Sandeep Sagar, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Owensboro, KY. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sagar works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Cardiology in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.