Dr. Sandeep Sagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Sagar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Sagar, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Owensboro, KY. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sagar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Owensboro Health Medical Group Cardiology1301 Pleasant Valley Rd Ste 202, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 417-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evangelical Community Hospital
- Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sagar?
My procedure was a cardiac ablation performed by Dr. Sagar and his team. Prior to this procedure, I lived many years in fear and anxiety that my heart was going to give in. I could not get a satisfactory answer from anyone regarding this issue I was having. I was referred to Dr. Sagar by Dr. Reader in Greenville, KY. Dr. Sagar’s knowledge and expertise fixed my problem and changed my life! I cannot thank him and his team enough for the excellent service and care.
About Dr. Sandeep Sagar, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Arabic
- 1861550386
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sagar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sagar accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sagar works at
Dr. Sagar has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sagar speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.