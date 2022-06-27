Overview

Dr. Sandeep Randhawa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Vellore and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Randhawa works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.