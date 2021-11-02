See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Sandeep Rahangdale, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (49)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sandeep Rahangdale, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Rahangdale works at Preventive Cardiology & Internal Medicine Associates in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Preventive Cardiology & Internal Medicine Associates
    3606 Maclay Blvd S Ste 104, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 210-0059

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Photo: Dr. Sandeep Rahangdale, MD
    About Dr. Sandeep Rahangdale, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699776559
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
    • UNC Chapel Hill Hospitals
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    • University of Pittsburgh
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Rahangdale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahangdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahangdale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahangdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahangdale works at Preventive Cardiology & Internal Medicine Associates in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rahangdale’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahangdale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahangdale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahangdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahangdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

