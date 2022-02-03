Overview

Dr. Sandeep Munjal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences-Delhi University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Munjal works at Gail S. Margerum, M.D., P.A. in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Gout and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.