Dr. Sandeep Mistry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Mistry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Dr. Mistry works at
Locations
Sandeep G Mistry MD970 Hesters Crossing Rd Ste 101, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-3941
Lakeline12505 Hymeadow Dr Ste 2C, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (737) 276-3942
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have seen Dr. Mistry several times as patients. He's always very courteous, engaging and professional. My husband has had kidney stone issues in the past and Dr. Mistry has taken care of them all very quickly, keeping my husband out of pain. Dr. Mistry has also taken care of a lot of our friends and family members for surgeries and prostate cancer. We would recommend him to anyone who needs a urologist.
About Dr. Sandeep Mistry, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104039916
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Dr. Mistry has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mistry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mistry speaks Spanish.
