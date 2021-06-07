Dr. Sandeep Mendiratta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendiratta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Mendiratta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Mendiratta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Mendiratta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ventre Medical Associates1400 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 210, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 561-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendiratta?
Dr Mendiratta was very empathetic,compassionate,and listened to all of my concerns and told me what I needed to hear and for that I have the highest respect and regard for him. I would highly recommend this doctor to anyone who needs a Doctor.
About Dr. Sandeep Mendiratta, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1043386311
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendiratta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendiratta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendiratta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendiratta works at
Dr. Mendiratta has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendiratta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendiratta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendiratta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendiratta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendiratta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.