Dr. Sandeep Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Malhotra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Locations
Nemg Internal Medicine95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 794-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sandeep Malhotra, MD, did a wonderful job, on my Femoral Hernia Repair operation. I feel, back to normal and where, I was cut (operated), shows, no signs, of scars. I would recommend, this doctor, that you would be In good hands. Thank you, Dr. Sandeep Malhotra. Wishing you the best. Roxanne Rivera.
About Dr. Sandeep Malhotra, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1023163771
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.