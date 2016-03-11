Overview

Dr. Sandeep Lahoti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Lahoti works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.