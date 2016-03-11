Dr. Lahoti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandeep Lahoti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Lahoti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Lahoti works at
Locations
Gastroenterology6550 Fannin St Ste 1101, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-0005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lahoti was very professional and has a very professional staff.
About Dr. Sandeep Lahoti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1134106602
Education & Certifications
- University TX Southwestern Med Ctr
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lahoti accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahoti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lahoti has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lahoti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lahoti speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahoti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahoti.
