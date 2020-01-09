Overview

Dr. Sandeep Kunwar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.