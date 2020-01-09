Dr. Sandeep Kunwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Kunwar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Kunwar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2500 Mowry Ave Ste 222, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 818-1160
-
2
Ucsf505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 476-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Univ of California Home Care Serv400 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kunwar?
2010 pituitary mass removal at UCSF. Dr. Kunwar successfully, skillfully and completely (as of 2020) removed my 21 year old daughter's cyst/tumor.
About Dr. Sandeep Kunwar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1508807462
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunwar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunwar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunwar has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.