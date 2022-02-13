Dr. Sandeep Kodityal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodityal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Kodityal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Kodityal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Kodityal works at
Locations
-
1
Millennium Physicians - HCA Conroe506 Medical Center Blvd Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 569-2130Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Millennium Physicians Oncology - Shenandoah18488 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 569-2100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Millennium Physicians Oncology - Conroe4015 Interstate 45 N Ste 230, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 569-2130Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kodityal?
Dr. Kodi has been my Oncology doctor for 14 years treating me for breast cancer and now metastatic breast cancer of the bone. He is a very caring person, has kept me up to date for the treatment I am now on. He is very knowledgeable about current treatments and new treatments that are also available. If it were possible I would give him a ten star rating.
About Dr. Sandeep Kodityal, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1790820736
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kodityal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kodityal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodityal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kodityal works at
Dr. Kodityal has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodityal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodityal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodityal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodityal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodityal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.