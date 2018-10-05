Dr. Sandeep Khot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Khot, MD
Dr. Sandeep Khot, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Wa School Of Med
Champaign Dental Group410 9th Ave N Ste 359702, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 520-5000
Ninth & Jefferson Building916 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 744-9340
- Harborview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It might take time to get a routine appointment but not for urgent needs and same day responses from nurse or provider for messages left earlier during business hours or online. Doctor Khot listens and explains things in an understandable manner. In my opinion, worth the wait for a busy but excellent doctor.
- Neurology
- English
- 1629015367
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- Vascular Neurology
Dr. Khot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.