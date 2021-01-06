Overview

Dr. Sandeep Khanna, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Khanna works at Lakewood Primary Care Medical Grp in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Montebello, CA, Paramount, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.