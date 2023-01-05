See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Sandeep Khandhar, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (57)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sandeep Khandhar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.

Dr. Khandhar works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fairfax
    8613 Lee Hwy Ste 200N, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 280-5390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Aortic Ectasia
Aneurysm
Lung Cancer
Aortic Ectasia
Aneurysm

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Mass Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Tumor Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 05, 2023
    Dr. Khandhar has high experience and extremely easy to deal with
    Nga Nguyen — Jan 05, 2023
    About Dr. Sandeep Khandhar, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Thai
    NPI Number
    • 1215038112
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Medical School, San Antonio, Thoracic Surgery
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Khandhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khandhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khandhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khandhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khandhar works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Khandhar’s profile.

    Dr. Khandhar has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khandhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Khandhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khandhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khandhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khandhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

