Dr. Sandeep Kakaria, MD
Dr. Sandeep Kakaria, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Kakaria Ophthalmology2005 Technology Pkwy Ste 300, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 695-9355
- UPMC Harrisburg
The doctor was able to diagnose that my last prescription was actually too strong and explained why. I will continue to have him be my eye care doctor!
About Dr. Sandeep Kakaria, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Filatov Eye Inst
- Cornell University Ny Presbyterian Hosp
- Lenox Hosp NY University
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kakaria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kakaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kakaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakaria speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.