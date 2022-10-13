Dr. Sandeep Johar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Johar, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandeep Johar, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
NOSS - Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PC500 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-6677Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Shelton2 Ivy Brook Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 755-6677Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
I had been in pain with lumbar spine issues for more than a year....with no appreciable relief from other treatments. I was referred to Dr. Johar. After the nearly painless injection in my spine, I experienced 95-100% relief from pain almost immediately. I found him personable and compassionate and a highly skilled practitioner. Highly recommend.
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- University of Florida
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Sports Medicine
