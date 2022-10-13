Overview

Dr. Sandeep Johar, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Johar works at Neurosurgery Orthpdcs Spn Spec in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.