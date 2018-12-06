See All Plastic Surgeons in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Sandeep Jejurikar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (45)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Sandeep Jejurikar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Jejurikar works at Midwest Plastic Surgery Institute Inc in Downers Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Downers Grove Office
    3800 Highland Ave Ste 106, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 879-2110
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 06, 2018
    World class surgeon who I'd recommend to anyone needing major surgery (that was my situation after shattering my femur in Mexico and it becoming infected, which left a hole in my leg, which he filled in with a muscle and skin graph). Coincidentally, 2 years later my friend also received surgery from him after a major injury to his face. Both surgeries were both successful and "Dr. J" was terrific with communicating what was going on and answering questions (for me and what I saw with my friend).
    Jon Hover in Wheaton, IL — Dec 06, 2018
    About Dr. Sandeep Jejurikar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871632018
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christine M Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Jejurikar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jejurikar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jejurikar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jejurikar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jejurikar works at Midwest Plastic Surgery Institute Inc in Downers Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Jejurikar’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Jejurikar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jejurikar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jejurikar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jejurikar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

