Dr. Sandeep Jejurikar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Jejurikar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Downers Grove Office3800 Highland Ave Ste 106, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 879-2110Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
World class surgeon who I'd recommend to anyone needing major surgery (that was my situation after shattering my femur in Mexico and it becoming infected, which left a hole in my leg, which he filled in with a muscle and skin graph). Coincidentally, 2 years later my friend also received surgery from him after a major injury to his face. Both surgeries were both successful and "Dr. J" was terrific with communicating what was going on and answering questions (for me and what I saw with my friend).
About Dr. Sandeep Jejurikar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871632018
Education & Certifications
- Christine M Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jejurikar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jejurikar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jejurikar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jejurikar speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Jejurikar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jejurikar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jejurikar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jejurikar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.