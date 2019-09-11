Dr. Sandeep Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Jain, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
1
Sandee Jain, MD, FCCP, FAASM - Fort Lauderdale Office1625 SE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 909-8417Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Vandana Kumar M.d. P.A.7420 NW 5th St Ste 103, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 530-0848
3
Sandeep Jain, MD, FCCP, FAASM - Plantation Office7050 NW 4th St Ste 203, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 530-0848
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a recent new patient, he took the time to answer all of my questions and concerns and gave me a medication that has been life changing for me in the past 2+ weeks. Nice office staff as well. I would HIGHLY recommend him!
About Dr. Sandeep Jain, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1619945359
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
