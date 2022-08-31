Dr. Sandeep Hindupur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hindupur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Hindupur, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Hindupur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Progress West Hospital.
Dr. Hindupur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BJC Medical Group10 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 916-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hindupur?
Quite the opposite from the previous reviewer, I found my initial consultation with Dr. Hindupur to be very positive. He gave a detailed explanation of my condition (atrial flutter), with possible treatment plans and his suggested course of action. I would not hesitate to recommend him to others!
About Dr. Sandeep Hindupur, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1124164066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hindupur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hindupur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hindupur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hindupur works at
Dr. Hindupur has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomegaly and Venous Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hindupur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hindupur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hindupur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hindupur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hindupur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.