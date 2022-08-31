Overview

Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Franklin, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Maharishi Dayanand University-India and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center and UC Health West Chester Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Middletown Cardiology Associates in Franklin, OH with other offices in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.