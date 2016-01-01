Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Long Beach, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Long Beach Rheumatology759 LINCOLN BLVD, Long Beach, NY 11561 Directions (516) 897-3885Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Long Beach Rheumatology2911 Barkley Ave, Bronx, NY 10465 Directions (516) 897-3885
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
About Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1194794305
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Rajasthan University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Arthritis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.