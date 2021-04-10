Overview

Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Rescue Inc. in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.