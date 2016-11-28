Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Houston Pulmonary Medicine11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 484-9369
Bay Area Sleep Center5 Professional Park Dr, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-9382
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Gupta's for many years. He's helped me through numerous spontaneous pneumothoraces. He also helps manage my Cpap machine for my sleep apnea. I'm a Respiratory Therapist and first met Dr. Gupta through my clinical rotations. His level of care, respect for his patients and professionalism is second to none. In my field, I work with pulmonologists all the time. Dr. Gupta is one of the best I've ever had the pleasure of working with and I feel blessed that he is my Dr.
About Dr. Sandeep Gupta, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1063500353
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Tchg Hosps
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Clinical Pathology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
