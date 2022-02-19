Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Union General Hospital.
Dr. Goyal works at
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Heart Institute275 Collier Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Union General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goyal?
Dr. Goyal did an ablation surgery for me to correct a tachycardia issue. I felt very comfortable with his diagnosis, explanations before and after my surgery and with my surgery. Surgery was very successful and I am very thankful for the great service I got from Dr. Goyal.
About Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Hindi
- 1598955544
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Boston U
- Mich St U
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
- Maulana Azad Med Coll & Lok Nayak Hosp
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal works at
Dr. Goyal has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goyal speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.