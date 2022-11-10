Dr. Goplani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandeep Goplani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Goplani, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Springdale, AR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 813 Founders Park Dr E Ste 205, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 463-3090
-
2
Interventional Neuroradiology3 E Appleby Rd Ste 402, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 404-1250
-
3
Washington Regional Rheumatology3336 N FUTRALL DR, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goplani?
Cannot say enough good about Dr Goplani. He provided me with life-changing and quite possibly life-saving advice. He is very caring, kind, and has a great sense of urgency when needed. You have no idea how important quality sleep is until you go without it for a couple of years. Thanks so much to him and his staff!
About Dr. Sandeep Goplani, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1780816561
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goplani accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goplani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goplani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goplani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goplani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goplani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.