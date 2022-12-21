Dr. Sandeep Gill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Gill, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandeep Gill, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College Of Med
Dr. Gill works at
Keller9750 Hillwood Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bedford1609 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Texas Health Heb
I was born with HHT, a relatively uncommon genetic blood vessel disorder which makes me anemic. When I hit middle age and basically bled out half the blood in my body (Hgb was literally 6.5) it finally got my family doctor’s attention, and I was referred to Dr Gill. When I told him I had HHT he said he was familiar with the disorder but admitted to not knowing very much about it. That was 20 years ago. Since then he has combed the internet and all the top medical journals to learn everything he can about HHT. He thinks outside the box and refuses to give up. He continues to talk with me and my husband about options that might be available, and we all decide together what we think would work the best for me at that particular time. He has literally saved my life more than once. He has a genuine interest in his patients. He is a very spiritual, caring, compassionate person. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Dr Gill.
- Hematology
- English
- Albert Einstein College Of Med
- Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
