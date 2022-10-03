See All Cardiologists in Tualatin, OR
Dr. Sandeep Garg, MD

Cardiology
4 (58)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandeep Garg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.

Dr. Garg works at The Oregon Clinic in Tualatin, OR with other offices in Oregon City, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Cardiology - Tualatin
    19260 Sw 65th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 692-0405
    Oregon City Clinic
    365 Warner Milne Rd Ste 204, Oregon City, OR 97045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 692-0405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Chest Pain

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 03, 2022
    Very informative, well explained, willing to talk about decisions and give the best options
    Margaret McClain — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Sandeep Garg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316942238
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tx Tech University Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garg has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

