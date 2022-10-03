Overview

Dr. Sandeep Garg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Garg works at The Oregon Clinic in Tualatin, OR with other offices in Oregon City, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.