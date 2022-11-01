Dr. Sandeep Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Garg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Garg works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
-
2
Henry Ford Hematology Oncology - Hayes Rd43630 Hayes Rd Ste 200, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garg?
*Dr. Garg has always been patient & replies to my questions.
About Dr. Sandeep Garg, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1316927882
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hosp
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg works at
Dr. Garg has seen patients for Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.