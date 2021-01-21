See All Psychiatrists in Warrenville, IL
Dr. Sandeep Gaonkar, MD

Psychiatry
3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandeep Gaonkar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center

Dr. Gaonkar works at Conventions Psychiatry & Counseling in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Conventions Psychiatry & Counseling
    4300 Weaver Pkwy Ste 100A, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 416-8289

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presence Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurasthenia Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 21, 2021
    Dr Gaonkar was able to capture my illness through his assessment and gifted acumen. I had been a patient of the #1 rated psychiatrist in Wheaton, and medical director of nearby facility for 17 years. My refractory illness lingered. This gentle man listened and observed and saw me as an individual. He didn't see me as my disease. I have had two years of high quality life. Disease free survival. Because I understand mental illness, I know it progresses, and medications become less effective. But I don't live in fear about that anymore. I have a Dr. who will figure that out.
    Gifted Dr. Astute , and brilliant diagnostician — Jan 21, 2021
    About Dr. Sandeep Gaonkar, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Hindi
    • 1124084967
    Education & Certifications

    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    • Psychiatry
