Dr. Sandeep Gaonkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Gaonkar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
Dr. Gaonkar works at
Locations
Conventions Psychiatry & Counseling4300 Weaver Pkwy Ste 100A, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 416-8289
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaonkar?
Dr Gaonkar was able to capture my illness through his assessment and gifted acumen. I had been a patient of the #1 rated psychiatrist in Wheaton, and medical director of nearby facility for 17 years. My refractory illness lingered. This gentle man listened and observed and saw me as an individual. He didn't see me as my disease. I have had two years of high quality life. Disease free survival. Because I understand mental illness, I know it progresses, and medications become less effective. But I don't live in fear about that anymore. I have a Dr. who will figure that out.
About Dr. Sandeep Gaonkar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1124084967
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaonkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaonkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaonkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaonkar works at
Dr. Gaonkar has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaonkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaonkar speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaonkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaonkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaonkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaonkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.