Dr. Sandeep Duggal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Duggal, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Duggal, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Duggal works at
Locations
Centennial Heart - Patterson St2400 Patterson St Ste 502, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 637-6968Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Duggal out of Bowling Green Ky. Under his care, I felt confident in the information I was getting. I know doctors see dozens of people a day, but his personal care was encouraging. But the follow up appointments and care have been great. Living in Bowling Green, it isn't fun thinking about driving down for an appointment. But he comes to us, in South Central Kentucky! Thanks!
About Dr. Sandeep Duggal, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1083818967
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duggal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duggal accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duggal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duggal works at
Dr. Duggal has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.