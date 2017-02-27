Dr. Sandeep Devata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Devata, MD
Dr. Sandeep Devata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Duly Health and Care1801 S Highland Ave Ste L20, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 790-1700
Dupage Medical Group40 S Clay St Ste 200 Bldg W, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 790-1700
Surgical Consultants of Dupage908 N Elm St Ste 310, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 325-3310
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent surgeon. I highly recommend Dr. Devata.
About Dr. Sandeep Devata, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477751352
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Dr. Devata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Devata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devata.
